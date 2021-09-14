WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of WESCO International worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $121.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

