West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.79 and last traded at $78.11. 260,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,669% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

