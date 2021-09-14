West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $442.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

