Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

