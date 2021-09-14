Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.
Shares of TSE:WEF traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. 755,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.02. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$748.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.49.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.