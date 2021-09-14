Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEF traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.11. 755,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.02. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$748.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.