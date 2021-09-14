WeTrust (TRST) Price Down 5.2% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $689,775.21 and approximately $31.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00142884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00842011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044273 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

