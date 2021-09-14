WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $672,383.95 and $30.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.00738753 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

