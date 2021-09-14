WHALE Price Hits $16.05 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $100.68 million and $3.20 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $16.05 or 0.00034455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00079353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00120355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00169667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,730.63 or 1.00300264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.06977646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.00884138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

