Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

