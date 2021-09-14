Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:WHR opened at $218.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.48. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $169.99 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

