Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

SPGYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

SPGYF stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

