WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.30 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $769.85 million and $24.30 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,836,970 coins and its circulating supply is 740,836,969 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

