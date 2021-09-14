Whiteheart Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $18,616.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $795.65 or 0.01698559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00123442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.58 or 0.99996030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.97 or 0.07059781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00930471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

