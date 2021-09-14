Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 586,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $418.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.42. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

