WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 296,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,887. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

