Widercoin (WDR) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $417,999.88 and approximately $34,256.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00123442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.58 or 0.99996030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.97 or 0.07059781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00930471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.