William Schuh Sells 5,588 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,508,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $103,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

