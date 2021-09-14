Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 669,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,421. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

