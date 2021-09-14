Wing Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

