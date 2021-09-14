Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $42.18 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.68 or 0.00046045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,070,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,945,809 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

