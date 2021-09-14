Wing Price Reaches $21.43 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00179287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,085.31 or 1.00016146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07147759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00865311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

