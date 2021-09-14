Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00123582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00174288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,207.84 or 0.99848039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.18 or 0.07169660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00903369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

