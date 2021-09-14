Wings Price Down 22.8% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $4.10 million and $11,203.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

