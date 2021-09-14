WINk Market Cap Reaches $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.00959794 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

