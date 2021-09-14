WINkLink Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $399.26 million and $55.71 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

