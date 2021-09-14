Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Verra Mobility worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 4,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

