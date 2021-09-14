Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.