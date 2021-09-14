Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.