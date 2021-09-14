Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 236,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

