Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

