Winslow Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,158. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

