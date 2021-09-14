Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,500 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. 153,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

