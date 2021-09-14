Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.