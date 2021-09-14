WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PC Connection by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

