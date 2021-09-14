WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,136 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE AA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.