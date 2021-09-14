WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Athene by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Athene by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $859,160. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

