WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Western Union by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,255,000 after buying an additional 120,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

