WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

