WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.33 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

