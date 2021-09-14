WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

