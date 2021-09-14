WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

