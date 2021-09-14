WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 545.7% from the August 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CXSE traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,622. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

