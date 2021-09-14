WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.74 and last traded at $78.83. Approximately 13,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.