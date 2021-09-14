WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.74 and last traded at $78.83. Approximately 13,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

