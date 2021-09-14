Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.87% of Wix.com worth $792,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 76.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $649,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

