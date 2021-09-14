Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.20 and last traded at $114.20. 158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

