Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Wolverine Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Wolverine Technologies Company Profile
