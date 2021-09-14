Woodcoin (LOG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,996.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $904,780.06 and approximately $65,996.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.77 or 0.07239521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00393214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.89 or 0.01364746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00121912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00561738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.00513239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00340042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.