Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WOPEY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

