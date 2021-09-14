Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WLWHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Woolworths has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

