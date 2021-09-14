Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WLWHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Woolworths has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

