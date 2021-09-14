Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.15

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.15 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 4241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

